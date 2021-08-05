GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GDIFF opened at $45.79 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.70.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

