GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GDIFF opened at $45.79 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.70.
About GDI Integrated Facility Services
