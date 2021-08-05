GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.76

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$59.76 and last traded at C$56.68, with a volume of 9884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDI shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.03.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$392.95 million. Analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.0881871 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

