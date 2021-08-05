Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.84). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 62,736 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEMD. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Gem Diamonds to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.95 million and a PE ratio of 9.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 70.40.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

