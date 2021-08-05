Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,626 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

