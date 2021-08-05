Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITE. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.89.

NYSE SITE opened at $184.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.41 and a 52 week high of $206.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $527,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,754. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,434 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,668 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

