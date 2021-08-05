Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,050 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.21%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

