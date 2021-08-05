Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $157,000 in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of GDS by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GDS by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GDS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $49.88 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

