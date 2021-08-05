Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALB opened at $206.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $212.04.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. lifted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.