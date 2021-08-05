Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $198,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

