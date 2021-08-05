Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.20

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 2797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

GMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at $2,661,000. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 76.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 85.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.