Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Gentex has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. Gentex has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

