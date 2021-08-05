GenWealth Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 133,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKF traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $65.07. 10,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,755. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.04. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

