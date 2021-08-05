GenWealth Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

HON traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.09. 23,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,899. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $158.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

