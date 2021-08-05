GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 233 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $442.88. The company had a trading volume of 183,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,634. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

