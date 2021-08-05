Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22. Air T, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.64 million, a PE ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $54,435.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,220.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 7,880 shares of company stock worth $214,680 over the last 90 days. 62.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

