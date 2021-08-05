Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COOL. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,062,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,309,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $899,000.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of COOL opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $10.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.