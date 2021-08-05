Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,814 Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of RedHill Biopharma worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 59,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 23,003 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDHL shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. WBB Securities cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RedHill Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of RDHL opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.