Geode Capital Management LLC Has $229,000 Position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of DLH worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 152,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of DLHC opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $133.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.99. DLH Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

