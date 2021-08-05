Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $172,000 Investment in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Despegar.com by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after buying an additional 79,497 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DESP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE DESP opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $869.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.