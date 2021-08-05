Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,406 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of SLGL opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.38. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.69.
Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.
Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL).
Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.