Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 31,854 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Teekay by 29.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Teekay in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TK opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.32. Teekay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.51.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $282.86 million during the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

