GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

GFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

GFL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 46,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,344. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 1.30. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,804,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

