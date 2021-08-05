GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.
GFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.95.
GFL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 46,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,344. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 1.30. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,804,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
