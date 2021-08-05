GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $20.73

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $21.72. GH Research shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 50 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GHRS shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price objective on the stock.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

