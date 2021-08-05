Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 370,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,043. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

