Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.900-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.40 billion-$25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.64 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.35 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.70.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.