Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 112.35%.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $384.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

