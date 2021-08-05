GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,123 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,548 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for about 2.8% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,431. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

