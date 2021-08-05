Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded up $5.37 on Wednesday, reaching $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,875,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,074. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

