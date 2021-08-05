Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -111.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

In other Global Net Lease news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNL. Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.