Global Water Resources (GWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) will release its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.32 million.

Global Water Resources stock opened at C$22.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$499.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.30. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,161.60%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

