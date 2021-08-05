Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 397.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 510,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,734,000 after acquiring an additional 167,968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,586,000 after acquiring an additional 161,487 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,361,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,070,000 after acquiring an additional 132,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000.

NASDAQ FINX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,699. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84.

