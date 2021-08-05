Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 12th

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th.

ALTY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.55. 14,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,020. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62.

