Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

