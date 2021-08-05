Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRET traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,809. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93.

