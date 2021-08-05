Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $251.95

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $251.95 and last traded at $251.41, with a volume of 4729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.93.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.06.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Globant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Globant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Globant by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Globant by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

