GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells $11,266.72 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $11,266.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00.

NYSE GDDY traded down $10.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.12. 5,941,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

