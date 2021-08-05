GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after buying an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after buying an additional 917,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after buying an additional 618,299 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,537,000 after buying an additional 141,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,680,000 after buying an additional 563,091 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.50. 1,283,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.74. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

