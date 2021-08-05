GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Announces Earnings Results

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GoDaddy updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

GDDY traded down $10.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.98. 209,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,315. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $68.66 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

