GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Wedbush

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $92.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.47.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.74. GoDaddy has a one year low of $68.66 and a one year high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 737.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

