Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 94,491 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 132.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,491 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaia were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gaia by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gaia by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gaia by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Gaia, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $210.63 million, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.