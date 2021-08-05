Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of StoneX Group worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 4,795.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $64.04 on Thursday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,557,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,799.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,512 shares of company stock worth $1,753,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

