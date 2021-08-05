Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Cooper-Standard worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $438.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.22.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). The company had revenue of $668.97 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

