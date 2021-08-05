Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 123.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Middlesex Water worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,673. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $325,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSEX. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $106.96 on Thursday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

