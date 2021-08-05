Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $604,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 295.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 291,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 218,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 89.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on URGN. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson acquired 2,500 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.32. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $319.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.03). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 604.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN).

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.