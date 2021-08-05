Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of The Pennant Group worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,546,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,162,000 after acquiring an additional 210,964 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 140,255 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $943.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.