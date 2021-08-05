Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Position Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $760.49 million, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

