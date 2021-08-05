Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given a C$95.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) received a C$95.00 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.44.

GRT.UN traded down C$0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$84.54. 65,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,614. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.02. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$71.66 and a one year high of C$87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$83.93.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

