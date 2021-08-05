Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 302,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Ark Global Emerging Companies LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AJX. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Great Ajax stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Great Ajax Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

