Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $347.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

HT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.99.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

