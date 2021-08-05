Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $562,000 Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of SPB opened at $83.24 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.